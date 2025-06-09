Fourth person charged with manslaughter over Loafers Lodge fire

Emergency services at the scene after the fatal fire. Photo: RNZ

By Nick James of RNZ

A fourth person has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington that killed five of the building's 92 residents.

A 72-year-old man who has name suppression appeared in the Wellington District Court on Monday morning.

The charges follow a two-year investigation by police into the state of the building.

Michael Wahrlich, Melvin Parun, Peter O'Sullivan, Kenneth Barnard and Liam Hockings died in the devastating blaze that began shortly after midnight on May 16, 2023.

The man appeared in the court dock today wearing a black jacket. He stood with his hand behind his back throughout the appearance.

He was remanded on bail and is due to reappear in the Wellington High Court on June 19.

Last week three people appeared in court on five charges of manslaughter.

Those charged were two men aged 75 and 58, and a 70-year-old woman.

Police allege all four people charged with manslaughter were responsible for aspects of the building's fire safety systems.

A 50-year-old man, who has name suppression, was charged with murder and arson. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due to stand trial in August.