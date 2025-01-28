Friend was with NZ woman set on fire in Brisbane

Destiny Otton-Rakuraku (left) and her friend Emma Nguyen (right). Photo: SUPPLIED

A friend who was with a New Zealander when she was allegedly set on fire by her ex-partner in Australia says is glad she was able to be there with her friend.

Destiny Otton-Rakuraku, 34, who grew up in Auckland, was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with severe burns on 18 January.

Emma Nguyen, her friend of 21 years, said she had flown over to Queensland to spend a week with her.

They were on the balcony when Otton-Rakuraku's ex-partner came round.

"I just sensed there was going to be danger when I saw him walk up the stairs to her house," Nguyen said.

The 36-year-old man, identified by Australian media as Renata Manning, allegedly doused Otton-Rakuraku in petrol before producing a lighter and setting her on fire.

He was charged with one count each of attempted murder and common assault, and appeared in court on 20 January.

Destiny Otton-Rakuraku, 34, remains in a serious condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. Photo: Supplied

Nguyen told RNZ it was a horrific and traumatising situation, but she was glad she was with her friend.

"The family are saying I was meant to be there - and I am grateful that I was," Nguyen said.

In the minutes following the attack, Nguyen said she and one of Otton-Rakuraku's sons, who was also home at the time, were able to move her into a cold shower.

She said neighbours heard the screaming and arrived in time to help her with directions for the emergency services.

On Monday, she said Otton-Rakuraku had undergone four surgeries in the past week, and her condition was stable but critical - she remained in an induced coma.

"The main thing is, she's alive," Nguyen said.

Family and friends had flown from New Zealand and around Australia to be with her, and Nguyen said she had only just returned to New Zealand herself.

A GoFundMe page raising money for her recovery had exceeded $50,900 AUD by Tuesday.

"She's so deserving of it," Nguyen said. "She needs to start a whole new life now, expecially with her two boys."

The family would not be returning to that house - it was "not a safe place", Nguyen said, with too many bad memories.

Otton-Rakuraku would not be able to work, either, "so all those funds will just be very helpful for her recovery ahead".

Her recovery was expected to take at least a year, with at least another few months in hospital.

Where to get help - family violence

Women's Refuge: (0800 733 843

It's Not OK 0800 456 450

Shine: 0508 744 633

Victim Support: 0800 842 846

The National Network of Family Violence Services NZ has information on specialist family violence agencies.