Coroner wants tougher controls on boxing events

By Adam Burns of RNZ

A coroner is calling for legislation to control corporate boxing events after a Christchurch man died after receiving 30 blows to the head in a charity bout.

Coroner Heather McKenzie's findings and recommendations following Kain Parson's death comes as the government considers repealing law governing the sport.

The coroner's 140-page report, released today, is almost seven years after the death in 2018 as a result of severe head injuries sustained during the Fight for Christchurch event.

Parsons' family had previously called for corporate boxing to be banned and, while their view has not changed, they largely support the coroner's recommendations for tougher controls.

McKenzie recommended a review of legislative controls around corporate boxing, including the need for a specialist body to govern such events, as well as a review of certain rules of the sport itself.

Kain Parsons with two of his children. Photo: Supplied

In November 2018, Parsons took part in the charity boxing event at Wolfbrook Arena, then known as Horncastle Arena.

In the first round, he was given three standing eight counts. Less than a minute into the second round, he was knocked to the canvas and the bout was called off.

Parsons was taken to hospital, but died four days later.

His widow, Alana Parsons, described her husband as someone willing to give anything a go.

"Family was everything to him," she said.

"He was a guy who would drop his hat and do anything for anyone. He was always willing to give a hand to anyone out there.

"He loved to give anything a go. He enjoyed his outdoor sports - freediving and mountain biking."

The coroner found Parsons sustained almost 30 blows to the head in less than three minutes.

'Living in a dark age'

A boxing expert told the inquiry the fight should have been called off earlier - a view echoed by Parsons' father-in-law Pete Benny.

Dr Benny told RNZ his son-in-law was let down by an "old-fashioned and outdated" corporate boxing culture.

"Each of those 29 or 30 punches would've been enough to pull someone out of a rugby match for a head injury assessment," he said.

"We're living in a dark age if we continue corporate boxing as it is now."

Kain Parsons, centre, died seven years after taking part in a Fight for Life bout. Photo: Supplied

Coroner McKenzie found there was insufficient evidence as to whether referee Kevin Pyne should have called the fight off earlier, or whether he was right to allow it to continue.

"I have made a finding that Mr Pyne could have taken further, more focused available steps to assess Mr Parsons' ability to continue the match after the third standing eight count."

However, she recommended the standing eight count test undergo a review as to whether it was fit for purpose.

Alana Parsons said participants needed to be provided with better information about the risks.

"They signed a waiver at the beginning before any of the training occurred. It lists it, but it's a piece of paper given to anyone really. It's not informed enough," she said.

The coroner held a similar view and suggested more accessible education for participants and consent waivers be signed closer to scheduled fights - similar to rules for pre-fight medical assessments.

When preparing for the fight, Parsons took a two-week break from training, partly due to a possible concussion during sparring.

Benny said his son-in-law was not sure of who to report that to.

"He was asymptomatic at the time, but he didn't report that because he didn't think he needed to. There were no rules and regulations to do that."

McKenzie suggested an agreed process for the reporting of actual and suspected head injuries.

The charity boxing event was officiated under the rules and regulations of the New Zealand Professional Boxing Association (NZPBA).

Interim president Jo Gallagher said the association welcomed the coroner's recommendations and its rules and regulations were under review.

"We've made headgear compulsory on all corporate boxing events, this is not a consistent rule across other sanctioning bodies," she said.

"We have a notice of motion on the table for our upcoming AGM about pre-fight medicals the day before a event. We're looking at what that looks like going forward."

This could include mandatory consultations with GPs when participants are training, Gallagher said.

The NZPBA has also asked both participants and trainers to disclose any possible concussions during sparring.

Proposal to repeal 'outdated' Boxing and Wrestling Act

The government has proposed repealing the Boxing and Wresting Act.

Coroner McKenzie recommended a review of the legislation to specifically consider how corporate boxing was regulated, including whether a single central body was needed.

"The specific context of corporate boxing includes relatively novice fighters participating in a specialised sport generally known to carry inherent risks and as such subject to a legislative regime."

Under the act, there were 32 organisations registered under the Department of Internal Affairs to run corporate boxing events.

Gallagher endorsed repealing the act.

"There needs to be clearer expectation, processing and reporting protocols in all areas of our sport, not just in the sanctioning and officiating. There absolutely needs to be an overhaul."

Kain Parsons' family felt potential changes to the law were critical, but would ultimately be too late.

"I hope everyone pulls together collaboratively to give the best rules and protections of the fighters," Benny said.

"I hope corporate boxing is seen as a separate element because it's so different, and they're able to define the duty of care to each fighter and put in sanctions if that duty of care is not fulfilled."

In a statement, Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden said any death from combat sports was an "avoidable tragedy that nobody wants to see happen in New Zealand".

"My thoughts are with Mr Parsons' family and friends during this difficult time."

The act stipulated amateur and professional fights required a police permit, but did not cover other combat sports including mixed martial arts.

The proposal to repeal the 44-year-old legislation was because it was outdated and too narrow, van Velden said.

"It is preferable to have one clear and modern legislative framework for all combat sports.

"Sport New Zealand are the lead co-ordinating agency considering current issues with combat sports including a potential government response, and DIA was supporting them with this along with other relevant agencies."

The repeal of the act will proceed to select committee later this year.