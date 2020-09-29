Tuesday, 29 September 2020

German yachties jailed until flight home

    1. News
    2. National

    Three German yachties refused entry to New Zealand after arriving in the Bay of Islands have been jailed until they board a flight home later this week.

    Jacob Kraus, Sophia Ulbrich and Hans Borner were in police custody in Auckland after they arrived in Opua from Tahiti in breach of border restrictions last Friday.

    They applied for an exemption after they had already set sail, but this was not granted.

    The group appeared in the Auckland District Court today.

    Judge Peter Winter remanded them in custody until their flight on Thursday afternoon.

    The trio sought to stay in a hotel for 48 hours until their flight but the judge declined this request, citing Covid-19 concerns.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter