Gisborne's rainbow crossing restored

Gisborne’s rainbow pedestrian crossing has been restored. Photo: File

Gisborne’s rainbow crossing has been restored after Destiny Church members defaced it in protest of a drag queen story reading event at the city’s library.

Destiny Church members painted the rainbow pedestrian crossing white on Monday night after issuing an ultimatum to shut down the LGBTIQ+ fixture.

The Gisborne Destiny Church branch had said if the mayor did not cancel the reading, the central city rainbow crossing on Gladstone Rd would be painted over.

The library event went ahead on Tuesday with about 350 protesters and counter-protesters gathered outside while the police monitored proceedings.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz today said the council would seek reparations for restoring the crossing from those who painted over the rainbow colours.

“We’re thrilled the rainbow crossing was repainted overnight,” Stoltz said.

“The bill for repainting the crossing will be handled through the police, who we also thank for their support yesterday.”

Stoltz said the event took place at the library and was enjoyed by around 30 people.

“Support has come from around the country for the stance we’ve taken as a region.

Tensions were high outside the Gisborne Library where protesters were clashing on Tuesday,

“We thank everyone who has reached out to support us.

“Tairāwhiti is a region where you can be who you are.”

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki took to social media to express his dismay at the return of the painted crossing.

“So the Mayor of Gisborne, a drag dancer by night, has already spent ratepayers [money] on repainting the rainbow crossing back over what we painted over yesterday,” Tamaki posted.

Yesterday, Tamaki told The New Zealand Herald: “Well, I think it’s quite obvious that we’ve been very clear why we’re doing this. We don’t agree (with) the drag queens that are allowed access to public libraries to be able to teach.”

About 10 people blocked Gladstone Rd while they painted and held signs saying: “Protect our youth”.

“Come and arrest us,” one microphone-wielding protester said, taunting police officers who stood nearby.

A rainbow library storytime event in Hastings was cancelled this week due to “public safety risks”.

“Disinformation being spread about an upcoming library programme has forced Hastings District Council to cancel a children’s storytime event, and a teen event, due to concerns the young attendees cannot be kept safe,” the Hastings District Council said.

The council said the events were designed “to make young people feel good about themselves, to promote positive self-image, to celebrate diversity”.

“There is no sexual content in these programmes, they are age-appropriate, and designed to be entertaining and fun.”

The creator of the library “Drag Queen Rainbow Readings” is a former member of Destiny Church.

The group used white paint to cover the rainbow crossing on Gisborne's main street.

Police said they are still following lines of inquiry into the incident where the crossing was painted white.