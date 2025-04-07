Govt set for $12m defence investment

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

The government will invest $12 billion dollars over the next four years for a "modern, combat-capable" New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

The coalition has just released its highly-anticipated Defence Capability Plan that sets out a spending blueprint for the next 15 years.

Of the $12 billion dollars of spending, $9 billion dollars is new money that will equate to a significant boost in annual funding for the force.

The plan will lift New Zealand's defence spending from just over 1% of GDP to more than 2% in the next eight years.

Defence spending was last at 2% of GDP in the early 1990s.

The government has committed to reviewing the plan every two years but was clear the spending outlined today is the floor, not the ceiling, for future investment.

Of note in the blueprint is the plan to buy new missile systems "to respond to hostile vessels at a greater range" in the next four years.

There are also indications the defence force will expand its maritime strike capabilities to deliver "long range strikes from multiple domains" from 2029 to 2039.

Major investments 2025-2028

Enhanced strike capabilities

Frigate sustainment programme

Persistent surveillance (uncrewed autonomous vessels)

Replacing the maritime helicopters

Javelin anti-tank missile upgrade

Network enabled army

Special operations sustainment

Vehicles for the NZDF

Counter uncrewed ariel systems (UAS)

Long-range remotely piloted aircraft

Replacing the Boeing 757 fleet

Space capabilities

Enhancing cyber security capabilities

Enterprise resource planning

Improving intelligence functions

Updating classified digital services

Accommodation, messing and dining modernisation

Defence estate regeneration

Defence housing programme

Future Devonport naval base design

Ohakea infrastructure programme

Defence, Science and Technology uplift

Technology accelerator

Information management

Digital modernisation

Logistics resilience

Consolidated Logistics Project Infrastructure

Implementing a workforce strategy

Defence Minister Judith Collins said the world was inherently more dangerous and New Zealand's defence personnel were at the frontline of the country's security.

"They cannot do their jobs without the right equipment and conditions. This plan outlines what resources, equipment and support we need to modernise the NZDF to operate now and in the future."

The Defence Capability Plan comes as Australia, the United Kingdon and several European nations up their defence spend and the second Donald Trump administration signals to the rest of the world it needs to step up its contributions.

Last week, RNZ's first Reid Research poll revealed about half of voters think New Zealand should increase its defence spending.