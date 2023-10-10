Group of 54 New Zealanders stranded in Israel

A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip strikes an area near Sderot, southern Israel. Photo: Reuters

A tour group of 54 New Zealanders are stranded in Jerusalem as the worst violence in decades rocks Israel.

The group who come from a variety of churches in New Zealand came on a pilgrimage to tour Israel on 3 October and were scheduled to depart on 12 October, but Turkish Airlines has cancelled their flight.

"With each day that the war has been gone on our situation has been increasingly precarious," tour group member Pesi Sikalu told Checkpoint.

"We really are just trying to get home to our families as soon as we can.

"It's just difficult because we are a large group."

The group of New Zealand citizens and residents carry NZ, Tongan and Australian passports.

"The war is getting worse by the day and we need to get the government's attention to get us back home to NZ soil. We refuse to be among the injured or the death tolls during this devastating war," Sikalu said.

"We're trying to stay strong," with their families back home all very concerned, she told Checkpoint.

They have been in contact with the High Commission and embassies and are waiting for aid. Flights are being cancelled to and from Israel during the escalating violence.

"Trying our best just to get out of here, honestly," Sikalu said.

"I think our main concern is being stuck here. I think today is probably our last hope to get out of here. I think anything after today everything will be really difficult."

A group of 54 New Zealanders are stranded in Jerusalem as violence flares. Photo: AFP / Mahmud Hams

"We're trying to find a flight for all of us to get on," Sikalu said of the group of 54.

They did not want to split up their group if they could help it.

"If it comes to that, it will have to come to that," she said.

"I think a lot of us are family. We all know each other through church and ministry."

Sikalu said she did feel safe at the moment in their Jerusalem hotel, and they were not exposed to much of the violence that was happening.

More than 1000 people are dead after Hamas militants attacked Israel on the weekend.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said that the government is currently in contact with New Zealanders who have registered on SafeTravel as being in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

"We have received a steady number of calls and enquiries from New Zealanders seeking advice and information since the start of the conflict. We are also providing support to a small number of New Zealanders who require ongoing assistance.

"We have no reason to believe any New Zealanders have been killed or injured."

MFAT said 210 New Zealanders are registered on SafeTravel as being in Israel and 10 in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

It also noted that the current advice is New Zealanders avoid non-essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

For Gaza, the Israel border with Gaza and parts of the West Bank the advice is not to travel at all to these areas.

If New Zealanders require urgent consular assistance they should contact the New Zealand 24/7 Consular Emergency Line on 64 99 20 20 20, MFAT said.