Health workers say cuts are costing public system more

Health Minister Shane Reti and Health New Zealand commissioner Lester Levy. Photo: RNZ

The Health Commissioner's claim during Parliament's scrutiny week that "overspending" is to blame for Te Whatu Ora's financial crisis has outraged health workers and their unions.

Health NZ reported a $722 million deficit for the 2023-24 year on Tuesday, and forecast a $1.1 billion loss in the current financial year.

During a marathon six-hour hearing of Parliament's health select committee on Wednesday, Professor Lester Levy told MPs that Health New Zealand had hired more staff than it needed, but "productivity" had fallen.

"Our system has got elasticity for performance improvement within the resources we already have, and we should be making sure we achieve that before we look for additional money," he said.

"Because the reality is additional money has been provided, and the service hasn't improved."

Cost-cutting adding to costs - union

However, union leader Dr Deborah Powell - who represents resident doctors and allied, technical and scientific health workers - said indiscriminate cost-cutting and redundancies were pushing Health New Zealand further into the red.

"And that's because the process itself is generating more cost. It's putting us all through a great deal of stress and it's not solving the problem.

"In my personal opinion, he's got it wrong. We are under-funded and what is going on at the moment is making the situation worse."

Many redundancies were not "redundancies" in the real sense, because the work still had to be done, she said.

"For instance, we've had a clinician, who was in a management role for one day a week and four days in clinical practice, take voluntary redundancy.

"So we've lost those four days' of clinical practice - in a shortage speciality - and they are having to bring in a locum.

"We've paid redundancy to someone and then replaced them with someone on a higher hourly rate."

The "hiring freeze", cuts to capital expenditure and voluntary redundancies had not made a dent in the deficit - but were making the system less efficient and loading pressure on remaining staff, she continued.

"Because we are so short-staffed - and getting more so with the cost-cutting - annual leave is mounting. So that's a large liability on the books that's eventually going to have to be paid out or given to people one way or another."

Northland emergency doctor Gary Payinda, who was speaking in his "personal capacity", said it was infuriating for health workers to be told that the problem was overspending.

"If you make a budget that can't provide for doctors in hospitals and can't provide for nurses at safe staffing levels, then your budget wasn't a legitimate budget. It was an imaginary budget."

The $2.1 billion dollars in tax-cuts being given to landlords over the next four years could have solved many problems in health, he said.