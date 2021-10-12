Heather Du Plessis-Allan expecting first child

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The journalist and broadcaster shared her news with listeners on air this afternoon.
South Africa-born Du Plessis-Allan, who moved to New Zealand in her pre-teens, married political editor Barry Soper in 2009.
“I have something to tell you... don’t worry it’s not bad news,” she said. “The news is that I am pregnant.”
Although Du Plessis-Allan said it was scary, she and her husband were excited to meet “the wee mate”.
Du Plessis-Allan said she was due in February and expecting a boy.
While many listeners might be worried she will be off the airwaves for sometime, Du Plessis-Allan joked that her boss had kindly given her a week of maternity leave.