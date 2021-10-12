Heather Du Plessis-Allan expecting first child

Barry Soper and Heather Du Plessis-Allan married in 2009. Photo: NZ Herald

Newstalk ZB host Heather Du Plessis-Allan has announced she is expecting her first child, a boy.

The journalist and broadcaster shared her news with listeners on air this afternoon.

South Africa-born Du Plessis-Allan, who moved to New Zealand in her pre-teens, married political editor Barry Soper in 2009.

“I have something to tell you... don’t worry it’s not bad news,” she said. “The news is that I am pregnant.”

Although Du Plessis-Allan said it was scary, she and her husband were excited to meet “the wee mate”.

Du Plessis-Allan said she was due in February and expecting a boy.

While many listeners might be worried she will be off the airwaves for sometime, Du Plessis-Allan joked that her boss had kindly given her a week of maternity leave.