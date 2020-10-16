Home owner charged after young intruder loses finger

A 65-year-old Waikato man has been charged after allegedly chopping off a finger of one of two youths who broke into his property.

The youths entered the property on Napinapi Rd, Piopio, early on October 1, police said in a statement.

"As a result of an altercation, one of the youths had one of their fingers severed. They were transported to hospital. The youths were referred to the Youth Justice system," police said.

"The man has been arrested and charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and possesses a non-prohibited firearm without a licence."

He appeared in the Te Kuiti District Court on October 8.

One of the youths has also been charged with committing a burglary with a weapon. He appeared in the Hamilton Youth Court.

Police said the man pointed a firearm at the youths while they were at the property, but it was not fired.