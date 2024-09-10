Homicide probe after body found in burning car

Police have launched a homicide enquiry after finding a body in a burning car on a beach near Dargaville.

Emergency services were alerted to a car on fire on Ripiro Beach about 10.30am yesterday.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Northland CIB, said a body was discovered inside the vehicle, which was placed under guard overnight.

A scene examination was now underway at the beach and a nearby property in Te Kopuru, a settlement 12km south of Dargaville.

"The circumstances surrounding the fire and how the car came to be on the beach are as yet unexplained.

"We know that events like this are incredibly concerning for our community."

Symonds said no arrests had been made but police were speaking with a person of interest.

"At this stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident."

Glinks Gully, 20km south of Dargaville, was the beach access point closest to where the body was found.

Symonds said there was no connection with the death of Joanna Mai Sione-Lauaki whose body was discovered further north on the same beach in August.

The death of 38-year-old Sione-Lauaki was initially treated as unexplained, but as of last Friday that was now also the subject of a homicide enquiry.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification of the new victim would be carried out over the coming days, Symonds said.

He urged anyone who had been in the area, or had information that could help the enquiry, to get in touch by calling 105, quoting reference number 240908/8425.

Information could also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.