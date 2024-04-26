Hospitals asked to make more than $80m in savings by July

Te Whatu Ora is reportedly requesting hospitals cut more than $80m from their spending. File photo: Getty Images

The central health agency is asking hospitals to save more than $80m by July as part of a nationwide cost-cutting drive, according to figures sourced by RNZ.

RNZ has asked Te Whatu Ora to confirm the figures, which range from a savings goal of $15.5m at Auckland to between $7m and $9m for four other districts, and a clutch of smaller districts at $3m or less.

It has told hospitals they must "live within our means" and clamp down on staffing costs because other cost-cutting measures have not gone far enough, as RNZ revealed a week ago.

Health Minister Shane Reti has said this would not take away from the front line for medical care.

On Wednesday, a leaked document published by Newsroom showed Canterbury hospitals had been ordered to slash $13.5m in the next two months.

The latest figures cited to RNZ are for savings ordered at another 11 health districts:

• Auckland $15.5m

• Waikato $13m

• Southern $9m

• Counties Manukau just under $8m

• Waitematā just under $8m

• Capital Coast and Hutt Valley $7m

• Hawkes Bay $3m

• Nelson $3m

• South Canterbury $1.2m

• West Coast $980,000

RNZ has asked Te Whatu Ora what savings it has ordered at the other eight medium-to-small districts.

Health NZ was funded almost $23 billion for 2023-24.

RNZ has contacted Dr Reti for comment.