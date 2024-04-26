Hospitals asked to make more than $80m in savings by July

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
RNZ has asked Te Whatu Ora to confirm the figures, which range from a savings goal of $15.5m at Auckland to between $7m and $9m for four other districts, and a clutch of smaller districts at $3m or less.
It has told hospitals they must "live within our means" and clamp down on staffing costs because other cost-cutting measures have not gone far enough, as RNZ revealed a week ago.
Health Minister Shane Reti has said this would not take away from the front line for medical care.
On Wednesday, a leaked document published by Newsroom showed Canterbury hospitals had been ordered to slash $13.5m in the next two months.
The latest figures cited to RNZ are for savings ordered at another 11 health districts:
• Auckland $15.5m
• Waikato $13m
• Southern $9m
• Counties Manukau just under $8m
• Waitematā just under $8m
• Capital Coast and Hutt Valley $7m
• Hawkes Bay $3m
• Nelson $3m
• South Canterbury $1.2m
• West Coast $980,000
RNZ has asked Te Whatu Ora what savings it has ordered at the other eight medium-to-small districts.
Health NZ was funded almost $23 billion for 2023-24.
RNZ has contacted Dr Reti for comment.