Friday, 26 April 2024

Hospitals asked to make more than $80m in savings by July

    1. News
    2. National

    Despite multiple assessments Mrs A's cancer went undiagnosed for months. Photo: Getty Images
    Te Whatu Ora is reportedly requesting hospitals cut more than $80m from their spending. File photo: Getty Images
    The central health agency is asking hospitals to save more than $80m by July as part of a nationwide cost-cutting drive, according to figures sourced by RNZ.

    RNZ has asked Te Whatu Ora to confirm the figures, which range from a savings goal of $15.5m at Auckland to between $7m and $9m for four other districts, and a clutch of smaller districts at $3m or less.

    It has told hospitals they must "live within our means" and clamp down on staffing costs because other cost-cutting measures have not gone far enough, as RNZ revealed a week ago.

    Health Minister Shane Reti has said this would not take away from the front line for medical care.

    On Wednesday, a leaked document published by Newsroom showed Canterbury hospitals had been ordered to slash $13.5m in the next two months.

    The latest figures cited to RNZ are for savings ordered at another 11 health districts:

    • Auckland $15.5m

    • Waikato $13m

    • Southern $9m

    • Counties Manukau just under $8m

    • Waitematā just under $8m

    • Capital Coast and Hutt Valley $7m

    • Hawkes Bay $3m

    • Nelson $3m

    • South Canterbury $1.2m

    • West Coast $980,000

    RNZ has asked Te Whatu Ora what savings it has ordered at the other eight medium-to-small districts.

    Health NZ was funded almost $23 billion for 2023-24.

    RNZ has contacted Dr Reti for comment.

    RNZ