Photographic equipment mistaken for firearm: police

Police at the Goodview Apartment Hotel in central Auckland this morning. Photo: RNZ

Reports of a firearm that prompted at least a dozen armed police to swarm a central Auckland building has turned out to be a long piece of photographic equipment.

Police responded to reports of a person with a gun entering a building on Hobson St in the city this morning.

Armed police were seen at Goodview Apartment Hotel and a RNZ reporter was told by police that two men had been arrested.

Police warned that members of the public would see an increased police presence in the area but stressed that there was no danger to the public.

However, police said the incident had now been resolved.

No firearm was found and officers believed a long piece of photographic equipment was mistaken for a firearm by an observer.

A person was arrested at the apartment for an outstanding warrant to arrest, not related to this incident.

Meanwhile, police said two other people who were taken into custody were released without charge.

In March, armed police went to the same building after reports of a gun sighting.

A resident of the apartment building said officers were called to the area on a daily basis.

They said there were often problems with violence, drugs and alcohol and some residents were on bail or were going through the court system.