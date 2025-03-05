No lunch meeting for ministers again

Associate Education Minister David Seymour and Education Minister Erica Stanford. Photo: RNZ

The Education Minister and the Associate Education Minister have once again had to reschedule a meeting to discuss the school lunch programme, due to a diary clash.

Erica Stanford and David Seymour were originally set to meet yesterday and the meeting was to include a discussion regarding problems with school lunches.

That meeting had to be rescheduled, with Seymour saying his ACT caucus meeting had overrun.

There has been a string of complaints from schools about the revamped scheme, including late delivery of lunches, repetitive menus and huge wastage.

Stanford then said the two would meet today, though Seymour was more equivocal on the matter.

Today, Stanford confirmed a meeting set down for the evening also had to be rescheduled.

"Our diaries didn't quite work out, but I've already heard from minister Seymour and he's looking forward to rescheduling the meeting," she said.

Stanford said diaries change all the time, but reiterated the two would meet.

As for whether the meeting was a priority, she said that was for Seymour to talk to.

"Look, I've made time. He's trying to make time, and we're working through it," she said.

Seymour said he was yet to tee up a time.

"We'll get to it, it's just a very busy week. To be really honest, I'm not sure the New Zealand public are up for a live-blog of people's diary organisation. But I can tell you, we'll get to it in good time."

Seymour said he was briefing all ministers on the lunch programme and was regularly speaking to media about it.

But Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Seymour and Stanford were "dodging" each other.

"I think for the schools who are still waiting for their lunches to show up on time and in an edible form, I think this is an urgent issue."

Since 2019, more than 220,000 students across the country have been fed under the Ka Ora Ka Ako lunch programme.

After $107 million worth of cuts were announced last year, the former supplier said it could not meet the new budget of $3.50 per student.

The Ministry of Education made the decision to partner with the School Lunch Collective - run by international company Compass Group - who said it would have 29 production kitchens located around the country.

Since it was launched this year, the new system has had multiple issues, with schools from many different regions raising concerns that the lunches were sometimes late, inedible, repetitive, or failing to meet dietary restrictions.