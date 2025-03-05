Agencies work to preserve habitat

A lone hoiho yellow-eyed penguin looks out over the Southern Ocean from pest-free Enderby Island. HMNZS Canterbury is in the background. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A conversation mission to subantarctic islands is under way thanks to a partnership between the Royal New Zealand Navy and multiple agencies.

Operation Endurance has visited Enderby Island and is now at Campbell Island using transport and support from the Navy ship HMNZS Canterbury and its crew.

The two islands are among the world’s most pristine and safe habitats for wildlife, partially due to pest eradication.

Campbell Island was over-run with Norwegian rats that decimated bird populations but became rat-free after aerial poisoning.

Goats, mice, cattle, sheep and cats had all been eradicated prior to 1931.

The Navy has teamed with the Department of Conservation, Blake Expedition and Ngai Tahu to enable a range of research and educational activities on the islands, with a focus on Campbell Island.

The conservation workers and volunteers are studying native birds, marine mammals, invertebrates and plants, some unique to the islands.

The risk of rats being reintroduced accidentally is ever-present as they are able to board boats.

Even if a boat anchors away from land, rats can still swim to shore or hide in belongings taken on to the island.

One of the tasks being undertaken is checking the islands are still rat-free, using an experienced conservation dog to sniff out the rodents.

Doc staff have been carrying out a quarantine process for everyone stepping on to the two islands for the purpose of Operation Endurance.

HMNZS Canterbury commanding officer Commander Bronwyn Heslop said the contingent would be busy with a heavy work programme, but she is confident the ship will perform well in what can be extreme conditions.

‘‘Due to previous cyclone responses there is a backlog of work to be done, and to complete that we have two Seasprite helicopters embarked, which will help us shift tonnes of material on and off the islands,’’ she said.

‘‘The helicopters will also be able to move personnel to difficult-to-reach locations.’’

Sealion pup shelters will be delivered to Davis Point, Tucker Cove Hut will be demolished and removed, and water tanks will be delivered to Moubray and Sorenson Huts.

MetService staff will carry out the regular maintenance of the automatic weather stations at Campbell Island and Enderby Island.

The Blake expedition comprises 23 scientists, students, and teachers.

They will carry out field work across four projects, hoping to develop an understanding of climate change and biodiversity in the Southern Ocean.

The Otago Daily Times is on board HMNZS Canterbury and will be reporting more about the conservation efforts and Navy life.

