Speaker pours water on MPs' Aotearoa complaints

Speaker Gerry Brownlee. Photo: VNP/Phil Smith

Parliament's Speaker has told MPs he does not expect to hear any more points of order over the use of the word Aotearoa.

Two weeks ago, New Zealand First MPs Winston Peters and Shane Jones attacked Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March for referring to the country's name as Aotearoa during Question Time

Peters questioned why someone who came to New Zealand in 2006 was allowed to ask a question that changed the country's name without a public referendum, while Jones questioned the appropriateness of "recent immigrants" telling Māori what the name of the country should be.

Menéndez March was born in Mexico, but like all MPs is a New Zealand citizen.

At the time, Gerry Brownlee encouraged MPs to use the term Aotearoa-New Zealand, and while Standing Orders made it clear MPs could use English, te reo Māori, or sign language, he would take some time to think about the matter of New Zealand's name.

On Tuesday, he told the House he had considered the approach taken by the New Zealand Geographic Board.

"The official name of New Zealand may only be altered by legislation. However, Aotearoa is regularly used as a name of New Zealand, including by the Geographic Board itself in its own name and in the title of the legislation that created it. It appears on our passports and it appears on our currency," he said.

Brownlee said his suggestion on using Aotearoa-New Zealand was "for the sake of order in the House" and to assist anyone who did not understand the term.

"However, members may speak in any of the three languages at any time. If other members do not like certain words, they don't have to use them. But it's not a matter of order, and I don't expect to have further points of order raised about it."