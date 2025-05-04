Lawson claims first points in Miami

Liam Lawson claimed his first points of the season with a seventh place finish in the sprint in Miami. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson has won his first points of the season, finishing seventh in the sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix, to pick up two points.

Britain's Lando Norris won the crash-strewn and wet-to-dry race, ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, which trimmed Piastri's Formula 1 lead to nine points.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished third.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was handed a 10 second penalty for an unsafe release that led to a pitlane collision with Mercedes' pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli, as the Italian was coming in and the champion pulling out.

That dropped four-times champion Verstappen to the last of those who took the chequered flag.

Carlos Sainz crashed his Williams and Fernando Alonso was pitched into the wall after contact with Lawson's Racing Bulls, triggering the safety car to the finish.

Lawson said he was pleased to be able to navigate the wet conditions.

"At the start, sometimes it happens where the heavens open for you, and you can go through, and that's what happened to us today. I had a good first lap, and then the pace was good, and then, switching to the drys (tyres), we did it at the right time and that's what put us in the points," Lawson said.

Qualifying for Monday's main race starts at 8am.