Paddon up to third in standings after dual wins

Hayden Paddon (right) and co-driver John Kennard celebrate after their win in the Forest Rally in Western Australia on Sunday. PHOTO: TAYLER BURKE

New Zealand rally stars Hayden Paddon and co-driver John Kennard overcame intense competition and muddy conditions to win the Forest Rally in Western Australia.

It was the second round of the Australian Rally Championship, run as two single-day events across the weekend.

The Kiwis worked hard to secure the maximum available 50 points each day and claim the win in their Hyundai i20 Rally 2 car.

Paddon is now third on the ARC drivers’ points table behind Lewis Bates and Scott Pedder after two of the six championship rounds.

The Cromwell driver was seeded fourth heading into Saturday’s heat one and Paddon and Kennard were among the top runners from the outset as expected.

But the competition was hot, 2020 FIA junior world rally champion Tom Kristensson winning the first stage, three-time ARC champ Harry Bates securing the second, and Paddon the third.

Heavy rain made conditions very slippery in places, but high grip in others, and nothing like the loose, ball-bearing surface typical of this rally run in the forests near Nannup, south of Perth near Margaret River.

Into the afternoon loop, Rally of Canberra winner Scott Pedder took the fourth stage win, then Paddon and Kennard were able to wrap up the day to their satisfaction by winning the last two stages with a margin of 12.3sec over Pedder, and secure maximum points for heat one.

Sunday morning’s loop of three stages were very wet and muddy, but Paddon said drying conditions in the afternoon suited them and the car better.

Four different stage winners — Kristensson, Pedder, Harry Bates and Paddon — throughout the day highlighted the intense competition. Paddon was ultimately the day’s victor by a margin of just 5.4sec over Bates.

Paddon was delighted to take the rally win and maximum points.

“It was a really good weekend and we’re really happy to come away with the win on both days," Paddon said.

"It was more than we expected especially as the conditions were very challenging.

"We had to really dig deep to try and get the result.

"To get the win in that fashion is very satisfying. It’s been a huge effort from everyone in the PRG team being over here for the week. It’s great to get our bid to win our first Australian championship back on track with our next challenge taking place at Rally Queensland near Gympie next month.”

