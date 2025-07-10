Emotional farewell as Horner exits Red Bull

Red Bull's Max Verstappen with team principal Christian Horner in this file photo. Photo: Reuters

Christian Horner gave an emotional farewell to staff after being sacked as Red Bull boss and said leading the team had been the biggest privilege of his life.

Sky Sports television ran a video clip of the gathering at the Milton Keynes factory with the 51-year-old addressing the team for the last time as principal.

"Yesterday I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering," he said.

"I will still remain employed by the company but operationally the baton will be handed over. And that obviously came as a shock.

"What I have had time to do is to reflect over the last 12 hours or so and I wanted to stand in front of all of you and just express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20 and a half years."

Horner recalled how, after Red Bull took over the Jaguar team in 2005, he had walked into two run-down buildings and began working towards building what became a powerhouse in Formula One.

"Watching and being part of this team has been the biggest privilege in my life," he said, to applause from the assembled employees.