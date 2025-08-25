Hunt claims third win of championship

Ben Hunt. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Defending national champion Ben Hunt claimed his third win of the New Zealand Rally Championship after winning Rally Coromandel on Saturday.

Hunt (Skoda Fabia Rally 2) claimed the win in the championship’s return to the Whitianga-based rally by 10.4sec over fellow title contender Robbie Stokes (Skoda Fabia Rally 2).

Jack Stokes finished third for a second successive podium in his Ford Fiesta AP4.

Hunt and Robbie Stokes traded times all day, but the three-time national champion did enough to protect an advantage he claimed on the opening stage.

He also collected the maximum five bonus points for winning the power stage to open up his championship lead over Stokes to 11 points with two rounds remaining.

Jack Hawkeswood (Toyota GR Yaris AP4) finished fourth while Kingsley Jones completed the top five in his Skoda Fabia R5.

Bryn Jones continued his dominant campaign by sealing victory in the NZRC 2WD class over combatant Tim Mackersy — both in identical Ford Fiesta Rally 4 cars — by 23.8sec.

Deane Buist maintained his dominance in the historic 2WD class to win a fourth consecutive round in his Ford Escort.

Stephen Gill (Ford Escort) was a comfortable second despite a clutch issue, while Pat Norris (Toyota Corolla) finished third.

Haydn Mackenzie relished a move to the Toyota Proto and a change of classes to win the rally challenge 4WD battle.

Vanuatu driver Julien Lenglet (Subaru Impreza) put in a stunning drive to be second in the class while Andy Martin (Subaru WRX) was third — pipping good mate Gavin Feast for the final podium spot.

Kyle Percival completed a solid drive to win the rally challenge 2WD class.

Kevin Laird triumphed in the group A challenge ahead of Josh Keighley in a battle of the two Subaru H6s.

The New Zealand championship heads south to Rally of Bay of Plenty in six weeks.

— Allied Media