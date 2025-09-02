Newgarden leaves it late to chalk up first win of season

Josef Newgarden. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Josef Newgarden ended the 2025 IndyCar season with a memorable win as he took the title at his hometown race, the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, yesterday at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Newgarden, 34, was on the verge of his first winless IndyCar season since 2014 before he beat Spanish star Alex Palou to the checkered flag by 0.5021sec.

Palou had the IndyCar Series championship locked up weeks ago. Driving the No10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, his second-place finish yesterday only bolstered his third straight series title and fourth in five years.

"It’s been an amazing season for us, for the 10 car, everybody at (Chip Ganassi and Honda)," Palou said in the trophy presentation.

"I just had the pleasure to drive it, honestly."

Palou, 28, had 13 podium finishes in 17 races: eight wins (the Indianapolis 500 chief among them), four runners-up and one third-place finish.

Scott McLaughlin, of New Zealand, finished third in yesterday’s race.

— Field Level Media