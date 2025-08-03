Liam Lawson to start ninth at Hungarian Grand Prix

Liam Lawson. File photo: Reuters

Charles Leclerc stunned favourites McLaren by seizing pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday, as Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton described himself as useless and suggested he should be replaced.

Formula 1 leader Oscar Piastri joined Leclerc on the front row with McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris qualifying a close third in a session they had been expected to dominate.

George Russell completed the second row for Mercedes.

New Zealand's Liam Lawson put his Racing Bulls into ninth on the grid with team-mate Isack Hadjar beside him.

"It's good to be in Q3, particularly given it's been quite a difficult weekend so far, so it was a great recovery," said Lawson.

"Qualifying is important here and the car has been very good recently, particularly with our pace in the long runs."

The pole was Ferrari's first of the season in a regular grand prix but the contrast between Hamilton and Leclerc was painful for the Briton, who took a sprint pole in Shanghai in March but qualified only 12th.

"It's me every time," the seven-times world champion told Sky Sports television when explaining why he said "every time, every time" over the radio after failing to make the cut.

"I'm useless, absolutely useless.

"The team have no problem. You've seen the car's on pole," he added, referring to Leclerc's feat. "So we probably need to change driver."

The Hungaroring was once Hamilton's domain, the driver enjoying an unrivalled record of eight wins and nine poles there, but he has yet to stand on a podium for Ferrari.

Leclerc has had five top-three positions, although the Monegasque had to pinch himself at Saturday's entirely unexpected outcome.

"Today, I don't understand anything in Formula 1," commented the driver, who exclaimed over the radio "What? Mamma Mia!" when told he was on pole by 0.026 of a second.

"It's probably one of the best pole positions I've ever had. It's the most unexpected, for sure."

The pole was his first since Azerbaijan last September.

Piastri, 16 points clear of Norris in what looks like a two-horse race for the title, was almost as surprised after he and Norris were first and second after the first flying laps of the final shootout.

McLaren had taken eight previous poles this season and qualified one-two in Hungary last time around.

McLaren have also won 10 of 13 races so far, with six one-two finishes, but overtaking is not easy at the comparatively slow and twisty circuit outside Budapest.

Leclerc now has a real chance of securing Ferrari's first win of 2025 if he can stave off the McLarens on Sunday, when rain is a possible complication.

Behind the top four, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll qualified fifth and sixth in a marked improvement for that team who had been last on the grid a weekend ago in Belgium.

Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto will line up seventh for resurgent Sauber, the future Audi factory team, with reigning champion Max Verstappen eighth fastest for Red Bull.

Verstappen's teammate Yuki Tsunoda failed to make it through the first phase - dropping out after his predecessor in the Red Bull seat Lawson went faster - and will start 16th.

- RNZ/Reuters