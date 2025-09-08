Southland motorcyclist struggling for answers

Cormac Buchanan has admitted he is having a tough time at the Moto3 World Championships. Photo: Manu Tormo

Southland motorcyclist Cormac Buchanan continues to go through some tough times on the world stage and he admits he is struggling for answers.

For the fourth successive Grand Prix, the 19-year-old has been unable to finish.

Today's Catalunya Grand Prix ended prematurely for Buchanan when he crashed out of contention halfway through the Moto3 World Championship race.

"It's incredibly frustrating to end another race like this. My team and I have been working so hard and we deserve to have a decent result but it's just not coming together for me at those crucial times right at the moment," he said.

"We need to find a solution fast because our fortunes must change."

Buchanan had ended the first half of the season with some strong performances and was hoping to replicate that after the summer break.

This weekend he made it through to Q2 in qualifying.

"We made a big step forward and it was great to see that rewarded by earning a place in Q2. While I struggled to position myself well in the group, my pace was strong on my own which bode well for the race," he said.

"Unfortunately, we didn't get to capitalise on that as the demands of the race unfolded. I just couldn't emulate the feeling I had in qualifying which made the race a tough battle right from the start.

"No racer ever goes out there to crash and this one really hurts in the sense of letting my team down. I am just so grateful for the belief they have in me as we work together with their experience to get my rookie season back on track.

"We've achieved some fantastic results already and I want us to feel that sense of achievement again as we get back into the hunt for points."

Buchanan is 19th in the Moto3 standings.

He now heads to Misano, Italy, to face the last Grand Prix in Europe before embarking on MotoGP's Asian tour.