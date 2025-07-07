Crash ends Lawson's race on first lap

Liam Lawson returns to his team after his crash in the British Grand Prix. Photo: Getty Images

Liam Lawson's British Grand Prix was wrecked on the first lap.

Lando Norris won his home grand prix for the first time, beating home McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri at a wet and chaotic Silverstone, but the news was all bad for Lawson after the New Zealand Racing Bulls driver was knocked out of the race at just the fifth corner.

One of Lawson's tyres was clipped by Haas' Esteban Ocon, and that put him in a spin, spiralling him off the track.

"Who the hell was that? I'm out. Who the hell was that?" Lawson, who had started from 15 on the grid, exclaimed on the team radio.

The incident caused damage to the floor of his car, affecting the suspension and though he tried to continue, the damage was too great.

"It's broken," he told his team. "We're broken. I'm pulling over.''

Once he had stopped, he said: "Whoever this Haas was next to me, oh dude, he just drove straight into the side of me.''

Ocon had been forced wide by Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda and clipped Lawson, who was on his outside.

It was the fourth 'did not finish' for Lawson in this year's Formula 1 series, and comes just a week after his best finish, with his sixth placing at the Austrian Grand Prix.

There was no sanction for Ocon over the incident, as he had been pushed wide by Tsunoda.

Lawson's teammate Isack Hadjar also failed to finish after driving into the back of Kimi Antonelli and crashing on lap 14.

Speaking later, Lawson said: "We made the right call on tyres and had a strong start, so it's a shame we couldn't show the car's full potential. I think we had a really good car today, especially suited to the mixed conditions. It was a race full of opportunity, and we missed out on some big points."

Lawson said he was looking forward to the Belgium Grand Prix at Spa on 28 July.

Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies said the most important thing was that Lawson and Hadjar were uninjured.

"There is never a good day to lose both cars in crashes, but it is what it is; today was not a good day for that. What matters is that we have a strong car, strong drivers and we were fast again this weekend.

"However, we do leave here with zero points and we will be working very hard to improve on the few things that have derailed our weekend. We will be regrouping, preparing for Spa and turning up trying to use the pace of the car that we are confident we have."

Norris sheds tears of joy

Norris shed tears of joy after his win, while Piastri made his unhappiness evident to all, Reuters reported.

The Australian, now only eight points clear at the top of the championship, had looked a more likely winner - but a 10-second penalty for braking sharply behind the safety car while leading left Norris as the one celebrating.

McLaren had indicated they could appeal the penalty, prompting Piastri to suggest over the radio that he and Norris switch places, but in the end the team told the drivers to continue racing for position.

Norris was overcome by emotion as he took the chequered flag 6.8 seconds clear.

"We did it, at home. Oh my god, we did it. It's beautiful!" he gasped over the radio.

Piastri gave every impression of chewing on lemons as he was interviewed by 2009 world champion Jenson Button before the podium celebrations.

"I'm not going to say much. I'll get myself in trouble. Well done to Nico. I think that's the highlight of the day," he said acidly of third-placed finisher Nico Hulkenberg.

"Apparently you can't brake behind the safety car anymore. I did it for five laps before that."

Hulkenberg's achievement also had the tears flowing, the German veteran making up 16 places to shed an unwanted record of the most races without a podium in Formula 1 history - Sunday being his first in 239 starts.

"I don't think I can comprehend what we've just done," said the stunned German before wild pitlane celebrations with his teammates.

"It feels good. It's been a long time coming, hasn't it? But I always knew we had it in us, I have it in me, somewhere."

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished fourth with Red Bull's Max Verstappen fifth after starting on pole position.

Pierre Gasly was sixth for Alpine, Lance Stroll seventh for Aston Martin and Alex Albon eighth for Williams.

Fernando Alonso gave Aston Martin a double points finish in ninth at their home race and George Russell bagged the final point for Mercedes.

- RNZ Sport / Reuters