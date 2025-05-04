Fiordland viewing platform where girl died being rebuilt

The spot where Tegan Chen slipped into Marian Creek in Fiordland National Park was not fenced off. Photo: Supplied

A viewing platform above Fiordland falls where a young girl died last year is being rebuilt.

The Lake Marian track has closed for the month while the Department of Conservation worked on a new platform just off the lower Hollyford Road.

10-year-old Australian girl Tegan Chen slipped on rocks into Marian Creek in what locals called an "unforgiving" spot in January 2024.

The Department of Conservation (Doc) said the new platform would allow visitors to enjoy the dramatic view "away from the river's edge".

Doc had been planning for the upgrade before Chen died.

The platform marked the start of the Lake Marian track for advanced trampers.

"All visitors to Lake Marian track should avoid walking near the creek," the Department said.

"The rocks are slippery, and Marian Creek's current is strong. A fall into the water could cause serious injury or death. Stay on the track. Keep children within arm's reach and watch them carefully."

While the platform was being built, visitors could still see the lower rapids but not the upper falls.