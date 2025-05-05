5 Invercargill properties targeted in burglaries

Photo: ODT files

Police are asking for any sightings of two vehicles involved in a spate of burglaries in Invercargill overnight, including two aggravated robberies.

Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said officers were called to a Dee St property about 2.30am today after a report of two people entering a store and assaulting a worker, demanding cash.

They fled the scene in a vehicle, he said.

"The worker was not seriously injured, however they were very shaken by what occurred."

An attempted burglary and two burglaries were later reported at three more premises in Windsor St, Elles Rd and Yarrow St.

"Then, about 4.20am, police received a report that two people had entered a Tay Street premises and demanded cash and items," Det Insp Harvey said.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police were making inquiries into each incident and initial investigations suggested they were linked.

Two vehicles were seen in the vicinity of some of the incidents, Det Insp Harvey said.

A red Toyota Vitz, stolen the previous day, had been involved in the offending. Police have recovered this vehicle.

The other vehicle was described as a dark-coloured car.

"We would like to speak to anyone who saw vehicles fitting these descriptions between 1am and 5am (Monday)."

Anyone with information about these vehicles, or those involved, was asked to contact police on 105 using reference number 250505/9732.

- APL