Neilson awarded Country Music Honour

Performing at the Country Music Honours last night in Gore are (from left) Maia Fletcher, Nicola Mitchell and Liv Cochrane. PHOTOS: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

A piece of country royalty was beamed into Gore last night.

Willie Nelson was on screen at the St James Theatre via video to end a touching six-minute tribute to Tami Neilson.

She received the inaugural Country Music Honour for contribution to country music in New Zealand.

Top country music artists from across the country gathered for the Country Music Honours event, beginning the 10-day Tussock Country festival.

During the proceedings, two songwriting awards were announced.

South Island songwriter Holly Arrowsmith was presented with the Apra Best Country Music Song Award for the title track from her 2024 album Blue Dreams.

The new mother, whose album delved into life as a first-time parent, was thrilled to win.

The Country Music Honour for the MLT Songwriting Award, which is for unreleased originals from New Zealand, went to Gore’s own Nicola Mitchell, alongside her fellow wāhine Māori Byllie-Jean Zeta and Em-Hayley, for the song Wā/Time.

Returning from a full-immersion te reo course in Ōtaki in the Kapiti Coast, Ms Mitchell is teaching a Folk Waiata-writing workshop during the festival with her twin sister Maegan on Tuesday.

Nominees for the Apra Best Country Music Song award (from left) Holly Arrowsmith, Tami Neilson and Mel Parsons.

The twins, their older sister Jenny and father Ron will be taking over the Saint James today for their first official eponymous show.

She will also be hosting a waiata-writing workshop for children under her persona Niccolo Piccolo on Wednesday.

Catlins-based songwriter Lachie Hayes was the runner-up for the MLT Award with his song A Short Time.

A video celebrating Ms Neilson’s career was played including tributes from fellow artists the Topp Twins, RNZ’s Jesse Mulligan and 92-year-old Nelson.

Nelson, in a brief appearance right at the end of the video, congratulated Ms Neilson and said "those who lead give light to those who follow".

New Zealand artist and producer Delaney Davidson said Ms Neilson came into his life "like a bolt of lightning, out of nowhere" while he and fellow artist Marlon Williams were working on a country sound in Lyttelton.

She "kicked off his production career" by asking him to produce her song Dynamite.

Much was made during the ceremony of the opportunities Ms Neilson had created for the emerging artists around her.