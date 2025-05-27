Blaze at Southland business put out

Firefighters have put out a blaze at a commercial business in Southland.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said one crew from the Invercargill station and one from Kingswell were initially called to the site in Awarua, near Invercargill, at 6.50pm today.

The blaze broke out in a piece of machinery called a spreader, he said.

On arrival, two more fire trucks and crews, and a support unit were called to assist.

Everyone in the building at the time had gotten out and no one was hurt.

The spokesman said crews worked to put out the fire in the spreader and also checked the roof space.

By 8pm, the response was scaled back and 45 minutes later all crews had left the scene once the fire was fully out.

‘‘The site has been left in the hands of the building manager,’’ the spokesman said.

