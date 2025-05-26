Councillor criticises instigators of pay equity change

Invercargill councillor Ria Bond had some strong words over changes to the Equal Pay Act. Photo: supplied

An Invercargill councillor says people who made changes to the Equal Pay Act have forgotten where they came from.



Former New Zealand First MP Ria Bond made the comments after it was revealed she was one of 10 female ex-MPs joining the ‘People’s Select Committee on Pay Equity’.

The unofficial committee went public today with its plan to take submissions and examine changes to the Act, which were passed under urgency earlier this month.

The changes make it more difficult for those who believe they are being unfairly paid to make a claim and affect tens of thousands of women.

“(I) just feel really let down by this government and the way that they chose to have it go under no scrutiny and through urgency, with no input from anyone that actually works in these sectors,” Bond said.

“I think they’ve forgotten where they all come from.”

The new committee is spearheaded by former National MP Dame Marilyn Waring, with its members all volunteering their time.

Bond was pleased the group had formed, saying it showed the power of people to "make a movement when things are so drastically wrong”.

Waring and Bond are joined by former Labour MPs Lianne Dalziel, Steve Chadwick, Nanaia Mahuta and Lynne Pillay; former National MPs Jackie Blue, Jo Hayes and Belinda Vernon; and former Green MP Sue Bradford.

Waring told reporters earlier today there was a good spread of women who wanted to hear the evidence Parliament should have heard.

They would reach out to key parties that previously submitted on the legislation, as well as 33 groups whose claims were affected by the changes, she said.

Submissions to the committee were open until July 31, with an initial hearing to be held in Wellington on August 11.

More hearings would be announced at a later date, and a draft report would be prepared before the end of the year.

Bond was an MP with New Zealand First from 2015 to 2017. She was elected to Invercargill City Council in 2022.

Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden announced the changes to the pay equity process earlier this month.

Claims have been able to progress without strong evidence of undervaluation and there have been very broad claims where it is difficult to tell whether differences in pay are due to sex-based discrimination or other factors, she said at the time.

The changes include raising the threshold of professions predominantly performed by female employees from 60% to 70%.

