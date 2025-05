A hiker has gone missing in the Mitre Peak area of Milford Sound. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Search and Rescue teams are responding to reports of a missing hiker in Milford Sound.

The New Zealand Herald has reported a hiker failed to return home yesterday evening, and search efforts are beginning this morning.

A man was reported missing to police late yesterday, having gone hiking in the Mitre Peak area of Milford Sound.

A helicopter will be used in the search.

- APL