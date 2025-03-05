4 in court, 'multiple others' charged after drug bust

Four men will be sentenced in the Christchurch District Court following the drug operation. Photo: Star News

Four people are set to be sentenced in court and "multiple others" have been charged following a drug bust in Canterbury.

The targeted operation in the district of Selwyn ran from June to December last year.

In a statement this afternoon, police said officers in Rolleston executed multiple search warrants across the region in relation to serious drug offending.

"In total, 13 people were arrested for a variety of drug dealing and cultivation related offences."

From those executed warrants, police seized more than $22,000 in cash and various quantities of drugs with a combined street value of over $38,000.

Drugs seized included cannabis, methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine.

A total of 120 charges have been laid.

"Police remain committed to holding these offenders to account and ensuring these harmful products are not getting through to the community."

Two men aged 29 and 28 would be sentenced on Friday.

A 63-year-old man would be sentenced on March 11 and a 33-year-old was due for sentencing on April 11.

All would appear in the Christchurch District Court.

- APL