DIANZ warns about synthetic cannabinoid sold as fake DMT

The synthetic cannabinoid appears as a yellow powder presumed to be DMT and can cause serious harm, even at low levels. Photo: DIANZ

A synthetic cannabinoid MDMB-4en-PINACA has been detected in a yellow powder presumed to be N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT).

Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand (DIANZ) has posted on its High Alert website that this powder was linked to a hospitalisation in the Auckland region.

MDMB-4en-PINACA is a powerful synthetic cannabinoid that can lead to overdoses, even at low concentrations, and has been linked to serious harm - including deaths - in New Zealand. DMT is a psychedelic drug that produces effects similar to those of LSD.

DIANZ first posted an alert about the yellow powder on 3 May.

Subsequently, a separate case of the synthetic cannabinoid was found in a sample of yellow powder presumed to be DMT that was submitted to a New Zealand Needle Exchange Programme (DISC) drug-checking clinic in Christchurch. There was no DMT in either sample.

It was not known how widely the fake DMT had circulated, but the organisation warned it was now present in Auckland and Christchurch.

"High Alert strongly recommends people be cautious when consuming yellow powders, and drug checking is recommended to help minimise the risk.

"Drug checking services can identify when a substance is not what it has been sold as.

"If you, or someone you know, takes a substance thought to be DMT and starts to feel unexpected effects, call 111 immediately. Be honest about your drug use - you won't get in trouble and it could save your life."