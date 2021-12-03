Friday, 3 December 2021

Hundreds gather in Christchurch for silent protest against mandates

    Hundreds of people gathered in silence at Christchurch's Bridge of Remembrance today "to mark the beginning of this generation's movement to reclaim freedom for all New Zealanders". Photo: George Heard / NZH
    Hundreds of people gathered in silence at Christchurch's Bridge of Remembrance today "to mark the beginning of this generation's movement to reclaim freedom for all New Zealanders".

    The protest, run by Voices for Freedom, began with the ringing of a Tibetan prayer bell at noon.

    The group made a formation on the bridge, asking people who were not a part of it to watch from either end.

    Protestors at the silent vigil. Photo: George Heard / NZH
    Several New Zealand flags were flying in the silent vigil.

    Some people were hugging, one woman in the group was crying, while most were clutching flowers.

    Families with children, businessmen on lunch breaks, teenagers and retirees were among those at the protest.

    Families, businessmen, teenagers, retirees and Santa were among the protesters. Photo: George Heard
    At 1pm, the prayer bell rang again, marking the end of the silent vigil and the start of the national anthem.

    A flyer handed out at the protest asked for people to leave the area quietly and respectfully and to not impede the movement of those on the bridge.

    - By Kurt Bayer and Devon Bolger

    NZ Herald

