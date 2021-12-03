Hundreds gather in Christchurch for silent protest against mandates

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The protest, run by Voices for Freedom, began with the ringing of a Tibetan prayer bell at noon.
The group made a formation on the bridge, asking people who were not a part of it to watch from either end.
Some people were hugging, one woman in the group was crying, while most were clutching flowers.
Families with children, businessmen on lunch breaks, teenagers and retirees were among those at the protest.
A flyer handed out at the protest asked for people to leave the area quietly and respectfully and to not impede the movement of those on the bridge.
- By Kurt Bayer and Devon Bolger