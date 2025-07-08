Illegal guns found in kids' bedrooms

Police say these illegal firearms were not locked away and ammunition was also accessible to children. Photo: NZ Police

Five military-style semi-automatics have been found in children's bedrooms by police searching the home of a firearms licence holder in Napier.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said the 42-year-old man's property was searched after concerns were raised about his fitness to hold a licence.

Keene said one of the most disturbing aspects of the arrest was finding the prohibited firearms in children's bedrooms.

"The firearms were not locked away as required and ammunition was also accessible. Officers were concerned that vulnerable children could have access to the firearms.

"The man also did not have the necessary endorsement on his firearms licence to possess prohibited firearms."

The arrested man has been remanded in custody and faces 14 firearms and driving charges. They include drink-driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop to ascertain injury; as well as unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, prohibited parts, prohibited ammunition and prohibited magazines, unlawful possession of a pistol, and using a document to obtain property.

The arrested man's firearms licence had earlier been suspended by the Firearms Safety Authority/Te Tari Pūreke after he was involved in a driving incident.

Authority executive director Angela Brazier said this case was an excellent example of frontline police and the Firearms Safety Authority working together to share real-time intelligence.

"It is a privilege to possess and use firearms. All licence holders must act in the interests of personal and public safety.

"We know from daily engagement with licence holders that most are fit and proper to use a firearm, understand their obligations and have no trouble meeting them."