Inquiry into woman's death in Hamilton

Police are making inquiries into the death of a woman in Hamilton.

Emergency services were called to a Forest Lake property shortly before 12.30am today to reports that the 19-year-old was unresponsive.

On arrival, medical staff confirmed she had died.

Police said they were were speaking with those present at the address at the time, and completing further scene and area inquiries to help determine what took place.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.