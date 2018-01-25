Jeremy Wells to replace Mike Hosking on Seven Sharp?

Jeremy Wells is reportedly set to host Seven Sharp. Photo: NZ Herald

Jeremy Wells has reportedly been presented with a contract to replace Mike Hosking as host of TVNZ's flagship current affairs show Seven Sharp.

Referencing a source "familiar with the negotiations" The Spin-Off website is reporting that Wells is close to signing.

Wells had been rumoured to be in the running for the top job after reports of his screen testing surfaced.

When questioned Wells, who currently co-hosts Radio Hauraki's popular breakfast show with Matt Heath, had no comment.

"I'd love to comment but I have no comment," he said.

In a statement, TVNZ said: "We don't discuss individual employment negotiations publically. We'll share any announcements regarding our line-ups when we have news to tell."

Likewise NZME, publisher of the Herald and owner of Radio Hauraki, would not comment on the story.