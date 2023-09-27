Jonah Lomu's widow tries to block doco

Nadene and Jonah Lomu, with their sons Brayley and Dhyreille.

Jonah Lomu’s widow Nadene Lomu has written a cease-and-desist letter to the New Zealand Film Commission over a proposed documentary about the rugby superstar, who died eight years ago, claiming she has sole rights to his story.

The first global rugby superstar Lomu, 40, died on November 18, 2015, after a lifelong battle with a kidney ailment.

Today, Nadene Lomu told the New Zealand Herald her letter to the NZ Film Commission was a last resort because “someone has to fight and Jonah can’t, so I must for our whānau”.

Nadene Lomu said she had trademarked and owned the intellectual property for “all and anything to do with my deceased husband”.

“I won’t be commenting further at this stage for the moment, however, it is beyond disappointing that it has come to this.”

Explaining her decision, Nadene Lomu told friends and family on Facebook: “As we approach eight years since our beloved Jonah devastatingly passed away leaving our side, there has been a lot that I have kept close to my heart.

“I just wanted to let all of our family and friends know about something very important that is unfortunately happening to us.

“On Monday September 25, I sent letters from myself to the New Zealand Film Commission and all producers of the Jonah Lomu documentary as I feel that a Jonah Lomu documentary, without my knowledge and consent is wrong and illegal.

The Jonah Lomu Trademark. Photo / Supplied

“I have attached to this post screenshots of the registered ownership Intellectual Property Trademark documents, which have been lodged, approved and registered with (IPONZ) Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand stating that all and anything to do with my deceased husband - Jonah Lomu’s name, likeness and image, including any film production and entertainment, must be approved and cleared through me as the owner of this IP.

“This stops anyone from trying to exploit and make money off Jonah and I want to protect the authenticity of his legacy for our two sons, Brayley and Dhyreille.

“In my letters to the New Zealand Film Commission I have stated my support for their tireless and honest work on getting the New Zealand storytelling out to the world and I fully support all they do.

“But on this instance, where my Intellectual Property rights have been violated on the production of a Jonah Lomu documentary, made without my authority or consent nor have I been contacted by anyone in regards to the possibility that there might be a Jonah Lomu documentary.

"I have been forced to write a ‘cease and desist’ to the New Zealand Film Commission and the producers involved from continuing down the path that breaches and infringes on my Intellectual Property rights.

“The letters I wrote were from myself directly to the parties as my concerns are and have always been, the protection of Jonah’s and my children.

“In saying that, I have no idea on what the storyline or direction of this documentary is taking or where the research has come from, nor has anyone in this process paid attention to see if there are any legal or copyright infringements.”

Nadene Lomu said over the years she had concerns over how she felt she had been portrayed by the media.

“Personally, I have been painted in so many negative ways by the media and public, and bringing this issue up on social media could rekindle or bring up more negative things towards me, but as any mother with children would know, their protection of those they love is the most important thing to them, and negative publicity has always followed Jonah around, especially when he was at the top of his sporting career,” she said.

“If you are wondering why I have posted this, it’s in case the letters I wrote start to leak and I am again painted in a way that is misleading and untrue.

“This post is for my protection against any misconceptions about why I would write to the New Zealand Film Commission and the producers of the Jonah Lomu documentary who have infringed on my rights.”

Nadene Lomu said she wrote the letters with aroha and thanked her supporters for understanding.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to each and every one of you that have continued to show your kindness and support to the Jonah Jrs and I; it is never unnoticed and we truly appreciate you all.”

NZ Film Commission spokeswoman Melissa Booth said filmmakers were put through a robust checklist before funding for a project is given the go-ahead.

Funding information confirmed the NZFC Board approved conditional offers to “one new feature film and additional equity to one feature film including a documentary Lomu”.

Its logline is “experience the unstoppable force of Jonah Lomu, the greatest rugby player to walk the planet, whose indomitable spirit reshaped the game forever”.