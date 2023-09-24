Labour vows to build another 6000 state houses

Labour housing spokesperson Megan Woods. Photo: RNZ

Labour says it will build 6000 additional public and transitional houses on top of its existing commitments, if re-elected.

It would take the total built since Labour came into office to 27,000 houses by 2027.

Housing spokesperson Megan Woods said it would be a significant step to eliminate the public housing waitlist.

According to Woods, National had not committed to further public housing beyond 2025 - meaning it would have to spend more than it had currently budgeted if it wanted to match the policy.

"Labour is the only major party with a deliverable plan that will help ensure every New Zealander has access to a warm, dry and affordable home," she said.

"In just six years we've delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any government since the 1950s. We've also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we'll deliver another 6000 public homes by 2027.

"Labour wants to eliminate the public housing wait list. Delivering over 27,000 new public and transitional homes by 2027 is a significant step forward to achieving exactly that.

"Our government [proud to have] delivered one in six public homes within New Zealand's entire public housing stock - and we'll keep going, building significantly more supply into our housing market.

"This is a stark contrast to National, which left government with 1500 fewer public homes than it started with, sucked out hundreds of millions in dividends and has reluctantly said it would complete the number of homes we've already funded. If National built public homes at the rate we are, there would practically be no public housing waiting list.

"National want to turn off the public housing tap yet again, with no further commitment for public housing beyond 2025. It's yet another example of how National cuts investment in public assets like housing, hospitals and schools.

"We will keep investing in this critical safety net, so more New Zealanders who need these warm, dry homes can get them.

"We will also expand the commitment we have already made for 15 percent of newly built public homes to be accessible with universal design, to 25 percent of all new public homes," Woods said.