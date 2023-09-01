Lauren Dickason sentencing date set

Lauren Dickason was found guilty on three counts of murder in the High Court in Christchurch Photo: Pool / NZ Herald / George Heard

Convicted child killer Lauren Dickason will be sentenced in December.

Last month, the 42-year-old was found guilty of murdering her three young daughters in 2021, with a jury rejecting her defence of insanity and infanticide.

That followed a four-week trial at the High Court in Christchurch.

Justice Cameron Mander this morning set her sentencing date for December 19.

Dickason was not required to appear in court.

Dickason killed her daughters, Karla, Maya and Liané on September 16, 2021.

It happened just weeks after the family had arrived in New Zealand from South Africa to start a new life.

Following the guilty verdict, police released a statement, saying words could not "begin to express the tragic circumstances of this investigation".

"Police extend our deepest sympathies to the families who will never get to see Liané, Maya, and Karla grow up and live their lives," Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said.

"I would like to acknowledge the Dickason and Fawkes families who have assisted us throughout our investigation. I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our investigation team.

"This has been a challenging and complex investigation right from attending the scene on the night, to the completion of the trial, and through it all our staff have worked diligently with professionalism and empathy to bring this matter to its conclusion.

"Our heartfelt thanks also to the Timaru community and partner agencies who have continued to provide support to the families during this case."