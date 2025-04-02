Lawyer grills Christchurch rape complainant

Wiria Mohamadi is defending charges of abduction, rape and unlawful sexual connection in the Christchurch District Court. Photo/Al Williams By Al Williams, Open Justice reporter WARNING: This story contains allegations of rape and sexual assault

A woman who claims to have been raped by a man she did not know following a night of heavy drinking has been accused by his lawyer of behaving out of character on the night in question, including by having consensual sex with a stranger.

One evening in July 2023, the woman was out late with friends in Christchurch when Wiria Mohamadi, whom she did not know, offered her a ride home.

While she declined and was later put in an Uber by a friend, Mohamadi followed her in his car, picked her up from the roadside and took her to his place, where they had sex.

The complainant was grilled by defence lawyer Kerryn Beaton, KC, on the second day of Mohamadi’s trial before a jury in the Christchurch District Court.

He doesn’t deny following the woman, picking her up in his vehicle and taking her to his house, but he does deny that the sexual encounter they had was non-consensual.

Under cross-examination, the complainant told Beaton she did not remember talking to Mohamadi or getting into his vehicle.

Beaton said Mohamadi told police they had a brief conversation through the window of a car before she agreed to go to his house.

But the woman struggled to remember much of the events due to her being intoxicated and having fallen and hit her head outside a bar just before 5am.

It followed a period of drinking, which began around 6pm the previous day.

“You already know that you did things that night that were out of character for you, this could be one of those things that is out of character for you,” Beaton suggested to her.

Mohamadi told police that when they got to his house, they sat on the couch, ate food and watched television.

The complainant said she had no memory of it.

Beaton asked if she had any memory of kissing and cuddling, taking off her clothes, getting into bed with Mohamadi, where there was more kissing and cuddling and, eventually, sex.

The first memory she had was of Mohamadi lying on top of her, the complainant responded.

“I wasn’t able to consent to this,” she said.

“I remember at the end, I remember rolling away and saying I didn’t want it, and him trying to convince me to keep going.”

Mohamadi had told police the complainant had never told him “no”, Beaton said.

She put to the woman that she had indicated consent in other ways.

“I didn’t consent to this, I didn’t consent to this,” she responded.

Beaton suggested she experienced a memory blackout, during which she did several “complex things” that she could not recall.

“I don’t know, I don’t have any memory,” the complainant said.

Crown prosecutor Sean Mallett asked the complainant about her visit to a medical specialist on the same day as the incident.

She said she was in tears and found it incredibly difficult to discuss what had happened.

“I was crying and unable to catch my breath; I was hyperventilating.

“I was feeling really overwhelmed, I wanted to give myself options if I wanted to report it.”

The trial continues before Judge Michael Crosbie.

