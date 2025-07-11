Lorde confirms South Island concert

Lorde performs at Glastonbury in England last month. Photo: Getty Images

Lorde hinted the bill for her world tour would be added to, and finally the Kiwi singer has shared 2026 dates for her New Zealand set.

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich O’Connor, will play in Auckland on Wednesday February 11, followed by Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch on Friday February 13.

The Ultrasound tour kicks off in the US in September, with 45 dates listed on the initial lineup that dropped May 9. This morning New Zealand and Australia tour dates were added.

Hinting that New Zealand was always going to get a show, she said last month: “I'm feeling really keen to spend a bit more time in Aotearoa as well, which has been sort of something I've been missing the last couple of years."

Her fourth album, Virgin, was released at the end of June, following a string of compelling promotional activities. The album has reached number one in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, while charting at number two in the US.

Lorde debuted the track ‘What Was That’ in April at an impromptu set at Washington Square Park, sharing new music for the first time since 2021. The next month she popped up at a Lorde-themed club night in Sydney for a boogy.

And, at the end of May, on the eve of the Aotearoa Music Awards, a cryptic invitation lured Kiwi fans to a late night session in the loo of an inner-city YMCA. There, she pulled out a lighting case from one of the toilet cubicles, turning it into a make-shift stage and serving unreleased singles - 'Current Affairs', 'Ribs' and 'Broken Glass'.

After the NZ shows, Lorde will perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. This will be the singer's biggest world tour.

Presale tickets go on sale at 1pm Tuesday July 15 via Amex.com.au/Experiences, while Frontier Members can access presale tickets from 2pm Thursday July 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 2pm (local time) on Friday July 18.

Lorde last played in New Zealand in 2023 at the Outer Fields Festival at Western Springs in Auckland.