Loud music and vaccination ads used to deter protesters

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard has started his next attempt to make life uncomfortable for the protesters outside Parliament, by setting up speakers to boom Barry Manilow, the Macarena, and Covid-19 vaccination messages at them.

But protesters responded by using their own speakers to drown out the Speaker's speakers, putting a drone in the air, singing Twisted Sister's We're Not Gonna Take It, and blasting a loud truck horn.

Mallard, who had Parliament's lawn sprinklers turned on last night, had his speakers turned on as Freedom and Rights Coalition speeches ended.

The audience greeted the move with a loud chorus of boos and yelling.

Mallard said: "We wanted to make sure everybody here had the warning about trespass and because of the number of unvaccinated people in the audience, we believe it's important to promulgate messages about vaccination."

Residents in nearby apartments had been consulted and were happy with it, he said.

"They are very unhappy with the current situation."

He said the 15-minute loop of music and Covid-19 ads would play on repeat, possibly through the night.

The first Covid-19 ad was met with more boos, while police increased their presence.

Earlier this afternoon, a person was carried out of the protest on a stretcher by police and medical staff.

Protesters were seen passing the person on a stretcher with blue tarpaulin covering them to police over barricades.

The person has been taken to Wellington Hospital by ambulance and is currently in a moderate condition, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Rain is falling in buckets as protesters continue to flood onto Parliament grounds in their anti-vaccine mandate protest.

Along with trenches dug to drain the pooling water, carpets have been laid, as well as straw in an attempt to stop the Parliament lawn turning into a swamp.

Despite the rain increasing in intensity, protesters have continued to arrive from all across the country, with trucks and vans and campervans blocking even more streets through the CBD. Many are bringing with them ample supplies ranging from food and medical services to sanitary items and even nappies.

Multiple food stations have been set up and protesters are walking through the crowd distributing food. Speakers have addressed the crowd throughout the day, including from the Freedom and Rights Coalition, many of whom arrived on motorcycles, and Ted Johnston, co-leader of the New Conservative political party.

'Wild, false, dangerous conspiracy theories'

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson earlier condemned protesters at Parliament, saying they are driven by "wild, false, dangerous conspiracy theories".

He says he supports the right to protest - but those at Parliament have lost that right due to their actions.

"When they threaten, harass and disrupt people and a whole city they lose that right. They have been trespassed, they need to leave."

He added that threats of violence are unacceptable, and said he understands why police must move the protesters on.

"Looking down on a protest that wants to hang me as a politician, a sign that compares the Prime Minister to the March 15th terrorist, calls for arrest and execution of me and other leaders you might understand why I believe the police need to move them on."

Convoy blocks ambulance from reaching protester

Police say a protester who needed medical attention within Parliament grounds last night had to wait for ambulance staff to get through the roads blocked by vehicles.

The protest against Covid-19 protection measures is now entering its fifth day with police saying new tents and marquees were erected yesterday.

In a statement, Superintendent Scott Fraser said police remained at Parliament grounds overnight to monitor the activity of protesters.

Earlier in the evening, a protester within the grounds needed medical attention, but this was delayed because an ambulance was unable to drive directly to him due to the protesters' vehicles blocking the surrounding roads.

Molesworth Street remains blocked by more than 100 vehicles including large trucks, campervans and cars.

Fraser said ambulance staff had to walk "some distance" to get to the man, who was waiting with officers.

"Despite the very difficult environment, our staff, and our Wellington Free Ambulance colleagues, acted with empathy and professionalism, ensuring this man got the medical treatment he needed."

Fraser said there was one arrest overnight for a breach of bail conditions, but there had been no arrests this morning.

A deluge from Cyclone Dovi is expected to drench anti-mandate protesters.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Wellington which will be in place until 3pm Sunday and strong winds are forecast in the capital today.

Police plan to work with tow trucks to try and remove more than 100 vehicles still blocking Molesworth St, but tow truck drivers have been threatened by protesters

In response to safety concerns, Metlink is stopping all buses from traveling the Lambton Interchange "with immediate effect" and putting detours in place.

