Luxon distances himself from providing Eden Park funding

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has distanced himself from providing government funding for the $110 million Eden Park upgrade.

It comes after Auckland Council voted to endorse an upgraded Eden Park over a new downtown stadium on Thursday.

Despite endorsing the proposal, Auckland Council said it would not stump up the $110 million Eden Park needed to get the project off the ground.

Luxon and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay spoke to media in the rural township of Kirwee in Canterbury for the final day of the South Island Agricultural Field Days.

Under the backdrop of the Southern Alps, around 600 exhibitors have set up for the event with the best of agri-tech, food and gifts, and farm equipment on show.

Luxon told reporters the government had not yet received the proposal on the stadium.

He said putting government money towards schools, hospitals and roading was more of a priority than helping fund an upgraded Eden Park.

"I think its a pretty high bar for government funding. Given that there's a lot of other things we need to get done in this country," he said.

Luxon suggested increasing the amount of events held at Eden Park could drive the local economy.

While speaking to media, Luxon also confirmed the government would not quit the Paris agreement before the next election.

He also called Wellington water "a shambles" following new the Commerce Commission was being brought in to watch over the company.

The performance of Wellington Water had been "disappointing", Luxon said.

Two reports earlier this month highlighted poor financial management at Wellington Water.