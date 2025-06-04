Majority support under-16 social media ban: poll

The new RNZ Reid Research poll found less than a third of New Zealanders were opposed to a social media ban for children. Photo: RNZ

Political parties cannot agree on a social media ban, but more than half of New Zealanders support it for children under 16, according to the latest RNZ Reid Research poll.

It comes as the government looks into options to restrict social media for young people, after a National Party members bill was dismissed by the ACT party as unworkable.

National MP Catherine Wedd, with the backing of leader Christopher Luxon, put forward a members' bill last month which would follow Australia's lead on cracking down on the social media giants.

The proposed law would require age verification measures on social media platforms.

The ACT party dismissed the proposal, calling it hastily-drafted, simplistic and unworkable, meaning Luxon was prevented from pushing ahead with the policy as a government bill.

ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar instead proposed a select committee inquiry which would look at the harms of social media for young people.

Minister of Education Erica Stanford has been tasked with exploring options for legislation and implementation of possible restrictions and bringing those to Cabinet for consideration.

In the latest RNZ Reid Research poll, 1008 respondents were asked:

"Do you support banning under 16s from using social media?"

Overall, 57.8% of those polled said yes, while 31.6% said no. 10.6% said they did not know.

Taking a closer look according to party support, a significant majority of National voters agree with a ban - 75.1%, with only 18.8% of its voters saying no.

Despite the party being opposed to a simple ban, 55.5% of ACT voters do support a ban, while 35.9% of its voters do not.

The poll found 69.6% of NZ First voters supported a ban, while 23.4% of its voters do not.

Less than half of those who vote for Labour and the Greens support a ban, with 46.7% of Labour voters saying yes and 37.1% of its voters saying no.

Green voters are split with 43.7% saying yes, and 43.1% saying no.

Te Pāti Māori voters also had mixed feelings, with 42.2% saying yes and 49.8% saying no.

Politicians agree something needs to be done

Luxon said parents, teachers and kids were calling for a ban on social media for under-16s, and he was confident National had the public's support on the issue.

"Yeah, absolutely, I think the feedback we've had from parents, and from you know, teachers, and even from kids themselves has actually been really positive. So I think it's important we do act, as I've said before, and we've got Erica Stanford leading that work for us."

ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden argued any such ban should be enduring, and backed ACT's select committee investigation.

"We actually need a lot of in-depth analysis as to what are all of the things that could happen before we even go to a full ban for under-16s, or even if it's feasible - but there needs to be a lot of in-depth analysis cross party, because we'd like something that's actually long-standing."

Winston Peters said the idea needed serious study, with parents looking to lawmakers for help.

"We don't think we have all the answers but it's worth a serious study because every objection you raise with it is fine until you've got parents who say 'look, we need help, we want the lawmakers to help us', and we think it's worth a serious investigation as to whether we can do that.

"Whilst all the free marketeers and libertarians are making one argument out, [parents] still have the problem of trying to be a responsible parent where the utilities have been taken out of our hands and that's where we've got to step in."

On the other side of the aisle, Labour leader Chris Hipkins was still curious to see how a ban would be implemented.

More of Labour's supporters polled backed the idea than opposed it.

"That's proven to be a challenge in Australia as well where they've been trying to do this and they still haven't managed to implement what they're proposing to do there, but we think there is a legitimate debate to be had about how to keep kids safe online."

He said a lot of parents were concerned about what their kids were being exposed to online.

For the Greens, co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said a ban would be a blunt instrument and while there was real concern from parents, the focus needed to be on regulating the platforms.

"We're kind of missing the point if we're only focusing on users themselves. Of course there is disproportionate impacts that young people do face but again this is why we want to have this issue considered in the round."

She said people should realise social media algorithms were controlled by billionaires fixated on creating outrage and discontent.

Te Pāti Māori does not have a formal position on a ban, but co-leader Rawiri Waititi said tamariki and parents needed to be aware and educated about the risks of social media.

"The well-being and safety of our tamariki is the most important thing for us."

'Anything is better than nothing' - the public reacts

Members of the public in Christchurch also had mixed feelings.

Nicholas Steed said a ban could have some benefits, but the problem would be implementation because of the difficulty to regulate platforms.

"[It] could be very difficult to actually enforce that, and get people to follow the rules."

Ashton Owen said he had two young boys and navigating this issue as a parent was really hard.

"There's so many risks for young people getting on social media, with things like bullying."

Owen said a ban would be difficult, but the benefits would outweigh how hard it would be.

"The well-being of our young people is going to far outweigh the costs of trying to navigate and keep it in place and monitor it. Anything is better than nothing."

Fiona Cleve said a ban did not make any sense and would be incredibly difficult to implement.

"The way they're going about it is not productive, it's not going to solve the problem.

"It's going to be a whole lot of red tape for no actual gain."

Cleve pointed out that a lot of the social media companies were based overseas, and questioned how a verification measure to check someone's age would be enforced.

George and Harlan are aged under 16 and told RNZ young people would be able to get around the ban, but agreed there should be regulation.

"TikTok - yes get that banned, it's very damaging actually," said Harlan.

This poll of 1008 people was conducted by Reid Research, using quota sampling and weighting to ensure a representative cross section by age, gender and geography. The poll was conducted through online interviews between 23-30 March 2025 and has a maximum margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent at a 95 percent confidence level. The report is available here.