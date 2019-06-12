Male hair product recall

Photo: supplied

A men’s hair product is being recalled after reports of liver injury from consumers of the product overseas.

Global Therapeutics Pty Ltd in collaboration with distributor Health 2000 is recalling all batches of Fusion Hair Tonic.

This recall follows reports of consumers overseas suffering liver injury after taking the capsules, in some cases requiring hospital care.

In a public notice the company said while the risk of drug-induced liver injury was low, it had the ‘‘potential to be life-threatening’’.