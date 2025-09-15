'Showstopper events' back on radar after funding package

Frontier Touring Company's Brent Eccles. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

A veteran music promoter says New Zealand is back in the game for "showstopper events", thanks to a $40 million funding package from the government.

The coalition is fronting up to $70m - which includes $45m of new funding - to stimulate the events and tourism sectors.

It's been welcomed by Frontier Touring Company's Brent Eccles, who is already talking to his counterparts around the world to line up some big acts.

"There's a number of new contemporary artists that are playing stadiums around the world who would want to come to New Zealand.

"Let's pick one, say Sabrina Carpenter, for example, would be great to get here. She would do well in a stadium, but that would need help."

New Zealand's ability to compete against bigger bidders - like Sydney and Melbourne - has fallen short in recent years, he said.

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Oasis and Billie Eilish are among the global acts that have bypassed New Zealand on worldwide tours.

Eccles said the new funding would go a long way toward getting the country back in the game.

"To be in the game, so to speak, we have to match up," he said.

"A fund like this is so good. To be able to talk to the agents who control the deals about what we can do in New Zealand, all of a sudden, New Zealand will come back on that circuit."

The government is investing $40m into attracting new international events from 2026, and $10m each into existing events, a regional tourism campaign and infrastructure upgrades.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said it brought the country into line with Queensland and would allow New Zealand to compete with Australia for big-ticket events.

"This is going to be about more than just putting on great shows. We know big events deliver economic growth.

"For example, if you think over three years, fourteen Auckland shows, which includes shows like Coldplay and Pearl Jam, generated $33.7m for the local economy with 490,000 attendees.

"We want more action like that, and that's why we're stepping up with incentives to make it happen."

Home to the biggest venues in the country, Auckland is set to receive huge benefits from the new funding.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he wanted to see the super city pumping.

"We want to flood this place with visitors, we want our hotel rooms chocka, we want to make sure there's a lot of energy and positivity and buzz and momentum."

Former National leader, now Auckland Business Chamber boss, Simon Bridges, has been critical of the government's efforts to stimulate the city and said the events funding was a great move.

"What we're seeing here is going to support the recovery that is happening in parts of New Zealand, but certainly not in major cities like Auckland.

"The reality of a major event in a city like Auckland is the hospo, the cafes, the restaurants, the accommodation, the retail, it all goes better."

Hospitality New Zealand head of communications and advocacy Sam MacKinnon said cafes, bars and restaurants are excited to see more events.

"The last couple of years have been quite difficult, trade-wise, for hospitality, but the bright spots in all of that have been major events, whether that be concerts, sporting events or anything that encourages people out of their homes."

Eccles said music fans could expect announcements on upcoming "showstopper" gigs in the next three months.