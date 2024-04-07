Man accused of kidnapping named; other suspect still sought

Police outside the Sunhaven Avenue property after the kidnapping. Photo: Jordan Dunn/RNZ

The man charged in relation to a kidnapping on Auckland's North Shore earlier this week can now be named.

Jamie Maihi Perfect, 32, of Dairy Flat faces four separate charges, including kidnapping and using a shotgun to commit a burglary.

Police say a gun was fired at a property on Sunhaven Avenue in Beach Haven on Tuesday and a woman was forcibly put in a car.

She was badly injured during the incident and would need some time in hospital to recover, police said.

Perfect appeared in North Shore District Court on Thursday.

Jamie Perfect was arrested at an Auckland waterfront bar this week, alongside a 28-year-old woman. Photo: supplied/Leo Molloy

Judge Kirsten Lummis gave him 72 hours to contact his mother before his name was allowed to be published.

Perfect will reappear in two weeks to enter a plea.

A woman arrested in relation to the case also appeared in court on Thursday.

The 28-year-old faces three charges relating to methamphetamine and failing to carry out police obligations.

She appeared in the Auckland District Court in front of Judge Belinda Sellars.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Ralph Park in relation to the incident. Photo: supplied/NZ Police

She has been granted interim name suppression, and will appear again to enter a plea on 19 April.

Meanwhile, police in Auckland are still searching for a "dangerous" suspect in relation to the kidnapping.

Ralph Park, 25, is wanted over the 2 April incident.

Police believed he may be trying to seek medical attention for an injury he sustained the night of the kidnapping, detective inspector Callum McNeill of Waitematā CIB said.

"We believe Park was shot - either by his own achievements or accidentally by his accomplice," McNeill said.

By Finn Blackwell