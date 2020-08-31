Man charged with threatening to kill Mike Hosking

Mike Hosking. Photo Getty Images

An Auckland man has been charged over a death threat to prominent broadcaster Mike Hosking.

Sinapati Tuugasala faces one charge of threatening to kill the Newstalk ZB host on August 26.

The accused appeared briefly in the Manukau District Court today.

He was remanded without plea to September 21 by Community Magistrate Jan Holmes.

Hosking, who won best talk presenter for his breakfast show at this year's NZ Radio Awards, is also well-known for his time hosting Seven Sharp.

After four years, he filmed his final show as host in December 2017.

A spokesperson for NZME - owner of Newstalk ZB and publisher of the Herald - said the matter was subject to court proceedings and therefore the company was not in a position to make a public comment about the case.

"NZME values the health, safety and wellbeing of our people above all else," he said.

"We have robust protocols and processes in place to ensure all of our employees are kept safe, including the ability to apply additional security and protection measures if and when required."