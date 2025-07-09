Three measles cases in Wairarapa

Measles is a highly infectious illness which affects people of all ages. Symptoms include a rash that may begin on the face before spreading. Photo: Getty Images (file)

Three cases of measles have been confirmed in the Wairarapa region, Health New Zealand says.

Dr Annette Nesdale, the Medical Officer of Health in the Greater Wellington region, said the people had recently travelled overseas where they are thought to have caught the virus, but were not infectious on their return flight to New Zealand.

Locations of interest have been released, including a supermarket and a library in Wairarapa.

Measles is a highly infectious illness which can affect people of all ages.

Health NZ said the cases and their close contacts were isolating to prevent further spread.

One affected person visited two locations in Wairarapa while infectious on these dates:

• Tuesday, July 1: Pak'n Save Masterton, 424 Queen St, Masterton - Between 8.30am to 11am.

• Thursday, July 3 : Pak'n Save Masterton, 424 Queen St, Masterton - Between 8.30am to 11am.

• Thursday, July 3: Carterton Library, 50 Holloway St, Carterton - Between 10am to 12.30pm.

HNZ urged anyone who visited the supermarket or library on these days and times to monitor themselves for symptoms.

They included: an illness that began with high fever, cough, runny nose, and sore red eyes.

A rash may begin on the face and spread down the body to arms and legs. This can last for up to one week.

HNZ also asked anyone in the region who had recently returned from overseas to watch for measles symptoms.

"Getting immunised with two doses of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine (after the age of 12 months) is the best form of protection against measles," Nesdale said.

"This latest case is a timely reminder for everyone to check if you and your whānau are immune to measles."