Cyclist serious after Christchurch hit-and-run

A cyclist was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a hit-and-run in Christchurch on Wednesday morning.

The police are asking for help to identify the driver of the white SUV involved.

The crash happened in the suburb of Burnside, at the intersection of Grahams Road and Westburn Terrace, just after 9am.

The police say the driver initially stopped, but left shortly after without checking on the injured cyclist.

The driver is described as Indian in appearance, between 40 and 50 years old, around 178cm tall and of large build, with a tattoo on his forearm.

He was wearing a blue turban and grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, using the reference file number 250724/8060.